Vicksburg Convention Center honored with 2023 Facilities & Destinations Prime Site Award Published 5:38 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The Vicksburg Convention Center announced Tuesday it is among five VenuWorks-managed venues that received the prestigious 2023 Prime Site Award presented by Facilities and Destinations magazine.

This award is given annually to the top convention and exposition centers in the United States. Facilities & Destinations is a quarterly trade publication for the meetings and events industry.

The award recognizes that these venues and organizations are exceptional in the highly competitive industry. Prime Site Awards have been bestowed annually since 1994.

This year’s Prime Site honored VenuWorks-managed convention and expo centers are:

Bridge View Center, Ottumwa, IA

Chesapeake Conference Center, Chesapeake, VA

RiverCenter, Davenport, IA

Three Rivers Convention Center, Kennewick, WA

Vicksburg Convention Center, Vicksburg, MS

“We are very proud of the teams at each of these award-winning venues. Our teams take exceptional pride in exceeding the expectations of our guests and clients,” said Steve Peters, VenuWorks President.