American Legion Allein Post #3 installs new auxiliary officers Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Auxiliary Officers for 2023-2024 were installed in August for the American Legion Auxiliary Allein Unit #3.

Left to right: Chaplain Amber Sharp, Installing Officer Vice President Sixth District Bonnie Farmer, Secretary/Treasurer Julia Baker and President Dorothy Gooden.

