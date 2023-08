American Legion Allein Post #3 installs new officers Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Officers for 2023-2024 were installed in August for the American Legion Allein Post #3.

Left to right:

Shawn Cosgrove standing in for Commander George Jabour, Vice Commander David Weinell, Adjutant/Finance Officer Julia Baker, Chaplain Randy Sharp, Judge Advocate Richard Van Den Akker, installing officer Commander Sixth District Nolan Smith, Service Officer Carlos Baker, Sergeant at Arms John Turner and Executive Committeeman Willie Gooden.

Not pictured: Executive Committeeman Zane Bearrick.

Email newsletter signup