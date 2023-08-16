Bill Richardson Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Funeral services for Bill Richardson, 59, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, at Rose Hill M.B. Church, Mayersville.

The burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Mayersville. The Rev. Frank Hall will be officiating the services.

A visitation will be held from 5 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, at Byas Funeral Home Chapel, Indianola.

A visitation will also be held from 5 until 6 p.m. on Friday, August 18, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mr. Richardson died on August 5 at his home in Indianola, MS.

