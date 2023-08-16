GUIZERIX: Having fun isn’t hard, when you have a library card Published 4:00 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Since Saturday, I’ve listened to fact after fact after fact about dinosaurs, the giant lizards that once roamed the earth.

It all started when I read Terri Cowart Frazier’s outstanding Outlook feature on the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library and got a bright idea — along with a little parental guilt. The next thing I knew, my husband and I were at the library getting cards to check out books for our 3-year-old.

Growing up, my mother took my brother and me to storytime at the local library religiously. If there was children’s programming, we were there. I’m ashamed to admit that Saturday was my first time at the WCVPL, but it certainly won’t be my last.

While completing the paperwork for our library cards, we perched our toddler on the counter and spoke with children’s librarian Marie Cunningham about the various programs and offerings the library offers for families.

That is until my sweet little girl interrupted us and asked Cunningham, “Excuse me, can you help me find the dinosaur books?”

So, downstairs we went and, with the advisement of our librarian, found a selection of library books to teach a preschooler all about dinosaurs. She’s told me about the T-Rex, the velociraptor and her favorite, the triceratops.

She also learned what each of those dinosaurs ate, what their distinguishing features were and that all the dinosaurs are fossils now. And bonus points are awarded for her attempts to say “paleontologist” — not half bad for someone whose diet largely consists of chicken nuggets and peanut butter sandwiches.

The modern mom in me wants to believe she could have easily learned about the dinosaurs from YouTube our every parent’s nightmare, “Blippi.” She probably did gain a lot of knowledge from those shows.

But there’s something about cracking open a library book, the gratification of finding the exact title you’re searching for and bringing it home with great care.

My family is already looking forward to our next trip to the library and participating in more of the fun programming it has to offer.

In a world of iPads and cell phones and streaming services, it’s nice to take a break and enjoy the simpler things in life.