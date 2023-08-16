High-Speed Chase on Interstate 20 in Vicksburg results in wreck Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

A high-speed chase has been reported on Interstate 20 in Vicksburg and Warren County.

According to reports, officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Clinton Police Department and Warren County Sheriff’s Office are responding. It is also possible that spike strips were deployed on the roadway.

The chase ended in at least one wreck.

The Post has contacted responding agencies and will share more as information becomes available.