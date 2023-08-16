Nellie Doris Glassl Published 3:55 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Nellie Doris Glassl went to be with the Lord on August 15. She was 97, born on March 6, 1926.

She was a Girl Scout Leader, volunteer cafeteria lady and Home Room Mom and served for Meals on Wheels for St. Paul Catholic Church for many years.

Doris retired from Super Jr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, F.J. “Dutch” Glassl; daughter, Annie Doris Tabor and grandson, A.J. Scott.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Amy Gail Scott.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 18 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue, with the Rev. Rusty Vincent officiating.

Visitation will be from noon until the hour of service.