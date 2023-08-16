Red Carpet Bowl tickets now on sale Published 11:27 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Tickets for the 61st annual Red Carpet Bowl are now on sale through GoFan.co. Tickets cost $10 in advance, or $15 at the gate, and are good for both games of the football doubleheader. Tickets must be purchased online through GoFan.co.

The Red Carpet Bowl is Aug. 25 at Vicksburg High School’s Memorial Stadium. Warren Central will play Clinton in the first game, at 5:30 p.m., and the Vicksburg High will play Holmes County Central at 8 p.m.

