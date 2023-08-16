Red Carpet Bowl tickets now on sale

Published 11:27 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Tickets for the 61st annual Red Carpet Bowl are now on sale through GoFan.co. Tickets cost $10 in advance, or $15 at the gate, and are good for both games of the football doubleheader. Tickets must be purchased online through GoFan.co.

The Red Carpet Bowl is Aug. 25 at Vicksburg High School’s Memorial Stadium. Warren Central will play Clinton in the first game, at 5:30 p.m., and the Vicksburg High will play Holmes County Central at 8 p.m.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

More by Ernest

