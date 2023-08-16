Third arrest made in Port Gibson woman’s death Published 1:57 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the July death of Keairis Ford in Port Gibson.

Port Gibson police arrested Dapravious Crystain Tuesday. Crystain faces a charge of capital murder in Ford’s death and is being held without bond in the Warren County Jail pending an initial appearance in Port Gibson City Court.

Ford’s sister, Tanaysheous Ford, and her sister’s boyfriend, Tyrone Goldberry, have also been charged in her death.

Email newsletter signup

Tanaysheous Ford is being held without bond in the Warren County Jail. Goldberry was released after posting a $100,000 bond, Port Gibson Police Chief Russell Dorsey said.

Dorsey said an autopsy has been ordered and the case remains under investigation.

Featured Local Savings