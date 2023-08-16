Trojans trying to clean up the little things Published 10:55 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

When they came out to start the second half last Friday, Tallulah Academy had scored on five of its seven offensive possessions and owned a 26-point lead.

And head coach Bart Wood was furious.

The Trojans’ huddle was short one player and Wood had to burn a timeout. It didn’t wind up costing them in the big picture — they crushed Tensas Academy 66-20 in the season opener — but was a little thing they’re trying to clean up as they head deeper into the season.

“I was just disappointed in stuff I take pride in — lining up correctly and having enough people on the field. Little things mean a lot,” Wood said. “I’m not using an excuse. It’s just not being into the game and not paying attention. You have to be ready to play football.”

Especially this week, against a Riverdale team that is expected to be a contender in MAIS Class 1A. The Rebels are loaded with talent, Wood said, which should give his team its first real test of the season.

“A very good test. They’ve got good linemen and skill players everywhere. They’ve got five skill players that can roll,” Wood said. “I know we’re not going to stop them all the time. They’ve got too much. We’re going to have to play solid football and wear them down.”

While Wood was displeased with some of the little mistakes the Trojans made against Tensas, he was almost speechless — in a good way — over how the offense executed.

Tallulah scored eight touchdowns on 16 offensive snaps. It also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had a punt return TD negated by a penalty. Tallulah averaged 27.8 yards per rushing attempt, with 362 yards total.

Senior Brayson Morson scored on each of his first three carries and finished with 232 yards on six attempts. Quarterback Hayes Hopkins had 59 yards and Cayden Allen 56 on two carries each. Hopkins scored one touchdown, a 59-yarder in the second quarter, and Allen had two.

Five of Tallulah’s touchdowns covered 50 yards or more. Six were on the first play of a drive.

“It wasn’t busted plays, either. They opened up holes. It was nice to see that,” Wood said. “I think they can do that every week because they were in the right spot to make blocks and had the right effort. I like that. I like this team.”

FRIDAY’S AREA GAMES

Regular season

Adams County Christian at St. Aloysius, 7 p.m.

Tallulah Academy at Riverdale, 7 p.m.

Delta Academy at Porter’s Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Preseason

North Pike at Warren Central, 6 p.m.

Vicksburg vs. Laurel, 6:30 p.m., at Bay Springs

