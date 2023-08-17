Dannie L. Smith Published 11:14 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

Funeral services for Dannie L. Smith, 56, who died Thursday, August 10, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 19, at Rose Hill Christian Church with the Rev. Walter Chambers officiating.

Burial will be in the Church Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 18, at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

