High-speed chase leads to crash in Warren County, three arrests Published 9:17 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

Two vehicles driven by robbery suspects led law enforcement on a chase out of Jackson on Interstate 20 heading east, WLBT reports.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a trooper located a 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat traveling west on Interstate 20 in Rankin County that was reported stolen in Alabama.

A white Chevrolet Silverado that was reportedly used in the theft of the car was located with the Challenger.

Both vehicles were stopped east of Clinton. Police arrested two occupants of the Silverado without incident.

The driver of the black Challenger continued at a high rate of speed almost as far as Bovina and forced a police chase.

Clinton Police was also involved in the pursuit. Spike strips were deployed near Edwards, but the Challenger driver managed to evade the obstacle before colliding with an 18-wheeler and a guardrail.

MHP says the Challenger led troopers on a pursuit that covered over 20 miles before crashing.

The driver of the Challenger was then taken into Clinton Police Department custody without incident. The pickup’s occupants were taken to the Raymond Detention Center.

According to Clinton Police, the pickup had transported the suspects from Texas to a car dealership in Cullman, Alabama, where they stole the Challenger and headed back in both vehicles toward Texas.

Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police all responded to the incident.