Hinds to install new video scoreboard at Joe Renfroe Stadium Published 1:12 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

RAYMOND — Hinds Community College’s Joe Renfroe Stadium will have a big new feature this football season.

Hinds announced Thursday that it will install one of the largest video and scoreboard displays in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC).

The Daktronics video board will measure 32-by-16 feet and sit atop a 32-by-4 foot ribbon scoreboard. The new scoreboard was approved by the Hinds Community College Board of Trustees at their regularly scheduled meeting in July.

The scoreboard is currently in production at the Daktronics facility. It is scheduled to be fully operational by homecoming on Oct. 19 against Itawamba. Sponsorship dollars will help defray the costs of the athletic capital expense upgrades.

Hinds plays a preseason scrimmage game vs. Copiah-Lincoln at Joe Renfroe Stadium on Aug. 25, and its regular-season opener is Sept. 7 at Northeast Mississippi. The home opener is Sept. 21 against East Central Community College.

“The new scoreboard is another example of our continued commitment to making the experience for student-athletes at Hinds the very best,” Hinds President Dr. Stephen Vacik said in a release. “Our old scoreboard served the college well for many years; however, the new scoreboard will be much easier to see, to program and will align nicely with our vision to update all of our athletic facilities.”

With its 10-millimeter pixel display and LED scoreboard, the new set-up will be added to a $90,000 sound and communications system installed last year.

The new scoreboard allows for static signs on the board itself, along with video commercials during games on the videoboard. Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center has become the first official corporate sponsor, and the college is looking for more.

“The atmosphere that a new video board will bring to Joe Renfroe Stadium will make it one of the most exciting game day experiences in the MACCC,” Hinds Director of Athletics Nathan Werremeyer said. “The willingness of the Hinds administration to make such a commitment to Hinds athletics with this project is a testament to how much they care about the student and fan experience at Hinds.”

2023 Hinds Community College schedule

Sept. 7 — at Northeast Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Northwest Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — East Central, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Pearl River, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Jones College, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — Southwest Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 — Itawamba, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 — at Mississippi Gulf Coast, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 — Copiah-Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.