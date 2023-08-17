Lady Eagles thump Jackson Academy for second win in three games Published 9:42 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

It’s been a tough season for Porter’s Chapel Academy’s softball team, but this has been a great week.

Sophie Masterson went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored, and Marley Bufkin had three hits and scored four runs as Porter’s Chapel defeated Jackson Academy 21-9 on Thursday.

PCA (2-10) has won two out of three games this week, after losing its first nine of the season. It scored in all five innings Thursday and finished the run-rule victory by plating nine runs in the top of the fifth.

Coley Potter doubled and drove in five runs for the Lady Eagles. Ali Blackmon went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Olivia Dawson and Audrey Carraway scored three runs apiece.

PCA had 11 hits and took advantage of 11 walks issued by Jackson Academy’s pitchers. Jackson Academy also committed six errors.

The Lady Eagles will be back in action on Saturday, when they host a tournament at the Betty Catherine Foley Hearn Softball Complex on Bazinsky Road.