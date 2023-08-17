Merit Health River Region welcomes new surgeon to Vicksburg Published 11:58 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

General surgeon C. Neal Ellis, Jr., MD, has joined Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg.

Ellis received his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine and he completed his residency at Baptist Medical Centers, both in Birmingham, Ala. He is board certified in general surgery and colon and rectal surgery.

Ellis is dedicated to providing patients with thorough assessments and advanced treatment options when surgery is necessary. From routine office procedures to medically complex surgeries, he provides compassionate care and follow-up to all of his patients.

Some of the surgical procedures offered by Ellis are:

Gastrointestinal surgeries

Colon and rectal procedures

Breast cancer surgery

Gall bladder/biliary procedures

Hernia surgery

Thyroid and parathyroid surgery

Upper and lower endoscopy

Robotic and laparoscopic procedures

Ellis’ clinic is located at 2100 U.S. 61 in Vicksburg. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 601-883-6300.