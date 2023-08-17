St. Al beats Park Place for first district win Published 9:25 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

St. Aloysius started its district soccer schedule by doing something it hadn’t done in a while — winning.

Senior captain Grace Windham scored two goals, and St. Al won its first district match since 2021 by beating Park Place Christian Academy 4-0 on Thursday.

Windham and Samantha Edwards scored one goal each in the first half, and then Windham and Lili Perniciaro each found the net in the second.

St. Al keeper Sara Smith made four saves.

St. Al (3-6, 1-0 MAIS DIvision II Central) will play again Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., on the road at Copiah Academy.