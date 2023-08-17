Volleyball Roundup: Lady Vikes, Missy Gators both score road wins Published 9:56 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023

Warren Central’s volleyball team went 2-for-2 on its Rankin County road swing.

Melissa Herrle totaled 10 kills, four blocks and nine assists as the Lady Vikes followed up a win at Pearl by beating Pisgah 3-1 (25-11, 12-25, 25-23, 25-20) on Thursday.

Ellie Henderson had five blocks and served five aces, while Hannah Island added six kills and two aces. Calise Henyard and Tabreia Davis had four kills apiece.

Warren Central’s junior varsity team beat Pisgah 2-1 (20-25, 25-16, 15-13). Arrionna Jenkins had three kills for the Lady Vikes, while Kennedi Zellous and Ka’run Henderson had two each.

Warren Central will play at Terry on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

Vicksburg 3, Jim Hill 2

Makynzie Dunmore and Saudia Stewart blocked a number of shots, and Vicksburg High grinded out a wild 3-2 (25-10, 25-18, 12-25, 20-25, 17-15) victory over Jim Hill on Thursday.

The Missy Gators improved their record to 4-0, and will play their home opener on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. against Raymond.