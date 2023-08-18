Drive To Thrive mentoring program receives a literacy grant from Dollar General Published 12:28 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of nearly $65,000 in youth literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools, including a program in Vicksburg.

The funds are part of nearly $2.6 million recently awarded across the country for recipients to use the funds to purchase books, technology, equipment or materials to help extend a brighter future for K-12 students.

Vicksburg’s Drive to Thrive Mentoring Program received one of DGLF’s literacy grants totaling $4,000. The Mississippi grants are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 6,200 individuals in the state.

Email newsletter signup

Applications for the 2024 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer and adult literacy programs will be available at www.dgliteracy.org in January 2024.

These grants aim to support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones.

Grant applications may be found online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.