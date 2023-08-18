Old Post Files: Aug. 18, 1923-2023 Published 4:00 am Friday, August 18, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mrs. Joe Crist and daughters returned from Pocahontas, Ark. • Mrs. W.C. Keim returned from Memphis. • Edward L. Jones died while in the U.S. Navy.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mrs. Eustace Conway and Mrs. James Harding motored to Houston. • Mrs. Hazelwood Farris and daughter were visiting Mrs. Katie McGruder.

Email newsletter signup

80 Years Ago: 1943

Mr. James B. Duggan died. • Monroe J. Weaver was a patient at the Sanitarium. • Mrs. F.M. Glasscock was called to Louisville by the serious illness of her mother.

70 Years Ago: 1953

Frank Pajerski was chosen director of the first campaign of the Warren County United Fund Inc. • Services were held for Pearl Fisher, who died in Utica.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. James Shamblin announced the birth of a daughter, Ginger Carol. • Gavin Hall passed away. • Ann Campbell is elected president of the Culkin 4-H Club.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie D. Hart were parents of a son, James Michael. • R.R. Morrison Jr. of Vicksburg was elected secretary-treasurer of the Mississippi Petroleum Marketers Association.

40 Years Ago: 1983

James Ollins and Patricia Evans participated in the Learning is for Their Tomorrow program by speaking to the Kiwanis Club. • Lyn Horn was selected for membership in the Mortar Board, a national senior women’s honorary at Mississippi University of Women. • Joseph Walter Gill was 2 on this day in 1983.

30 Years Ago: 1993

David Ellis was sworn in as city attorney and Allen Derivaux was sworn in as municipal judge pro tempore at City Hall. • Developers of an outlet mall planned for East Clay Street began seeking tax increment financing from the city. • County officials announced that two bridges on Tiffintown Road would be closed for repairs.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Ferrier Butch Spivey II shoed horses on Jeff Davis Road. • Mutual Credit Union announced the closing of its branch at Waterways Experiment Station. • Virginia Whittington of Suzy’s Floral Designs receives a floral design accreditation.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Vicksburg’s first Newk’s opens in the old Blockbuster building on Pemberton Boulevard.