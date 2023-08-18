Warren County Land Records: Aug. 7 to Aug. 14.

Published 8:00 am Friday, August 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Aug. 7 to Aug. 14.

Warranty Deeds:
* Kay C. Barfield and Dorothy S. Barfield to Keyes Property III, Lot 102, Laurel & Cedar Hill Subdivision.
* Dana M. (Buffington) Blanton to David Carroll Johnson, Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.
* Charles F. Kealhofer to Glenn Burney and Sheila Burney, Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.
* James Carrillo and Tasibah Wilson to Tajuana S. Byrd, Lot 20, National Park Addition.
* Melanie A. (Jones) Crabtree to Jaylon Williams, Lot 131 Marion Park #2 – Block B.
* Andrew Glen Simmons III to William Crozier, Lot 3, Maywood Terrace #4.
* Dan & Sally D. Tipton Trustees of The E. Dan and Sally Dunham Tipton Revocable Trust to Louis C. Fisher III and Pamela B. Fisher, Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
* William A. Hoxie to Martha K. Hall, Part of Lot 10, Katieville Subdivision.
* Deborah J. Pollan to Auston Wilkerson, Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
* Portachapel Development LLP to Rett Verhine Builders LLC, Lots 1, 2, 6, 7, and Parts of Lots 3-5, Cherrybark Subdivision Part 2.
* Keith Rushing and Eva Rushing to Dusty Smith, Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.
* Robyn C. Moore (Moore) Yerger to Bowen Grant Woodson and Corley McGraw Woodson, Lot 9, Turning Leaf Subdivision Lots 1-33 & 55.

Deeds of Trust:
* Bowen Grant Woodson and Corley McGraw Woodson to Bankplus, Lot 9, Turning Leaf Subdivision Lots 1-33 & 55.
* Tajuana S. Byrd to USDA-Rural Housing Service, Lot 30, National Park Addition.
* Jaylon Williams to Cadence Bank, Lot 131 Marion Park #2 – Block B.
* Louis C. Fisher III to Cadence Bank, Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
* Russ Builders LLC to Commercial Capital Bank, Lot 10, Ash Meadows Subdivision.
* Russ Builders LLC to Commercial Capital Bank, Lot 11, Ash Meadows Subdivision.
* William Crozier to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Lot 3, Maywood Terrace #4.
* Larry Anthony Davis and Tiffany Ford Davis to Discover Bank, Lot 98, Greenbrier Subdivision.
* David Carroll Johnson to First Financial Bank, Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.
* Tammy Kelly (Wroten) Lawrence to United Mississippi Bank, Lot 28, Shenandoah Valley #2.
* Mukesh Kumar Patel to Riverhills Bank, Lot 32, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 3.
* Rett Verhine Builders LLC to Riverhills Bank, Lots 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 Cherrybark Subdivision Part 2.
* Auston Wilkerson to Joseph Trahan, Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

Marriage Licenses:
* Travis Justin Barnett, 29, of Vicksburg to Brooks Elizabeth Turner, 31, of Vicksburg.
* Thomas Marshall Lampkin, 68, of Vicksburg to Olivia De Guzman Lampkin, 50, of The Philippines.
* Joseph Mitchell Pecanty, 62, of Redwood to Glenda Faye Crawford, 53, of Redwood.
* Damon Donnell Stamps, 27, of Houston, Tx to Bianca Keiara Thomas,27, of Houston, Tx.
* Madeline Lee Bray, 48, Holiday Island, Ark. to Tanya Henrietta Brittain, 50 of Holiday Island, Ark.
* Curtis Lee Lewis, 68, of Bolton to Chandra L. Lewis, 64, of Bolton.

