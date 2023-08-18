Warren County teen charged with second-degree murder Published 4:19 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

A Warren County teenager was charged with second-degree murder Friday in connection with a Wednesday shooting incident.

Just after midnight Wednesday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been shot in the 1200 block of Wright Road. Units arrived on the scene and found 23-year-old Charles “C.J.” Brooks Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation led by Detective Erich Jerscheid and assisted by Lt. Stacy Rollison identified Xavier Weddington, 17 of Hartwood Drive, as a suspect.

Email newsletter signup

The investigation indicated that Weddington fired the weapon that struck Brooks in the head. Brooks was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sheriff Martin Pace said Friday it is unclear, as the investigation is continuing, whether the shooting was deliberate or a criminally reckless act.

At his initial appearance in Warren County Justice Court, Judge Randy Lewis set Weddington’s bond at $150,000 at the recommendation of District Attorney Ricky Smith. The investigation is ongoing and Pace would not rule out the possibility of a second arrest.

Although he is a minor, Pace said Weddington is being charged as an adult.

“At 17, if it’s a felony involving a firearm, by state statute, they’re treated as an adult,” he said.