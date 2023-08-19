Burnett, Smith to wed Oct. 8, 2023 Published 8:00 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

Mr. and Mrs. Shannon Smith of Round Rock, Texas, announce the engagement of their daughter, Meagan Anne to William Jeffrey Burnett, both of Austin, Texas.

Mr. Burnett is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Burnett and Dr. and Mrs. Walter Frazier, all of Vicksburg.

Miss Smith is the granddaughter of Jannis Smith of Columbus, Indiana and Edward Smith of Seymour, Ind., and Carolyn Cunningham of Warsaw, Mo. and the late John Cunningham.

Mr. Burnett is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Burnett and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Cowart Sr., all of Vicksburg, and Mr. and Mrs. Lee Frazier of Yulee, Fla.

The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of Round Rock High School in Round Rock, where she was the treasurer of the National Spanish Honor Society and a member of the tennis team. She is a 2018 graduate of Texas A&M University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Miss Smith is a financial operations and compliance specialist with SaveDay in Austin, Texas.

The prospective groom is a 2011 graduate of St. Aloysuis High School in Vicksburg where he was a member of the football, soccer, and Class 1A State Championship golf team. He is a 2016 graduate of Mississippi State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with a focus in logistics and a Bachelor of Arts in business economics. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Mr. Burnett is a senior account manager at Data Center Warehouse.

The wedding ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2023, at Chapel Dulcinea in Driftwood, Texas. A reception will follow at Bar Peached in Austin, Texas.

