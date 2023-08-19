Lady Flashes win twice at tournament to tie 2022 win total Published 6:18 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

St. Aloysius’ softball team reached a major milestone on Saturday.

The Lady Flashes won two of their three games at the MRA Jamboree tournament, beating Jackson Academy 7-4 and host Madison-Ridgeland Academy 9-5 to match their win total from last season.

St. Al improved to 9-2 at roughly the midway point of the season.

In its first game Saturday, St. Al beat Jackson Academy. Megan Theriot doubled, scored one run and drove in another, while Maddy McSherry walked twice and scored two runs.

Ruthie Britton also had two hits and two RBIs, and Presley Brister had two RBIs and scored a run.

Game two saw the Lady Flashes taking on Madison-Ridgeland Academy and winning again. They scored seven runs in the first inning of the three-inning time limit-shortened game, and never looked back.

Theriot and Lili Perniciaro both doubled and scored a run, while McSherry and Brister scored two runs apiece. Kyleigh Cooper struck out three batters in two hitless, scoreless innings.

St. Al ran out of gas in its third game during a hot afternoon and lost 9-0 to North Delta. The Lady Flashes only had one hit, a single by Brister in the fifth inning.

St. Al will play its district opener Monday at 6:30 p.m., when it hosts former coach Savannah Buck and her Adams County Christian School team at the Betty Catherine Foley Hearn softball complex.