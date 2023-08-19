Old Post Files: August 19, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

George Hicks, George Jeanne and George Lauderdale all underwent appendectomies. • Jack Tironi remained in critical condition. • Dr. I.C. Knoz fixed up offices over the Semple Drug Store.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mrs. Mamie W. Larr died. • L.M. Hall and Mr. and Mrs. L.M. Hall Jr., of Memphis, were the guests of Mrs. Austin King Jr.

Email newsletter signup

80 Years Ago: 1943

Mrs. J.H. McDaniel of Midnight died at a local hospital. • Lt. Alvin Callendar of Vicksburg was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross by the U.S. Army Air Corps.

70 Years Ago: 1953

F.P. Baylot was elected president of the Culkin Men’s Club. • Mr. and Mrs. William Childers announced the birth of twin sons. • Margaret Hamilton was vacationing on the Gulf Coast.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Mrs. J.B. Hoop died. • Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Gibbs announced the birth of a son, David. • Mrs. Minnie Tillson died.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Roy Jordan of Vicksburg was one of four Hinds Junior College MP&L scholarship winners. • Henry Stevens set a new state archery record with 1,108 out of 1,120 in the overall “AA” competition in the state tournament in Ripley. • Young Jimmy Hall landed an 8 lb., 4 oz. bass.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Ruth Buckner placed first in the Rookie of the Year Division, and Elaine Dunn placed first in the Advance Senior Master of the Year Division, during the first half of the year in the American Contract Bridge League. • Mrs. Lela Bell Funchess died. • Blythe Warner of Vicksburg completed a summer internship in Washington.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Gov. Kirk Fordice announced Warren County would receive a $157,450 Public Facilities Grant. • Two Vicksburg teens were sentenced for their roles in separate shootings that injured other juveniles. • The Flashes, Gators and Vikings recorded wins in the Red Carpet Bowl.

20 Years Ago: 2003

City officials gave a home at 911 Farmer St. a six-month stay of demolition. • Police were assigned to monitor the halls of Vicksburg High School, Vicksburg Junior High School and Warren Central Junior High School. • St. Aloysius fielded its first soccer program.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Property appraisals were protested. • Mayor George Flaggs Jr. participated in the Celebrity Waiter of Vicksburg Dinner at Ameristar’s Bourbon’s Restaurant.