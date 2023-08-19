PCA demolishes Delta Academy to improve to 2-0 for first time since 2013 Published 12:55 am Saturday, August 19, 2023

Dramatic wins are always great and memorable, but Porter’s Chapel Academy is taking time to enjoy the cakewalks as well.

John Wyatt Massey threw four touchdown passes and added another TD on the ground, and Jase Jung ran for 150 yards and a TD as Porter’s Chapel crushed Delta Academy 58-8 on Friday night.

PCA improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2013 and has scored 124 points in its first two games.

“It’s awesome,” Jung said. “I love the energy. Everyone’s happy on the sideline, the fans are getting into it and everything. I love it.”

The Eagles gave the fans plenty to cheer about by putting on an offensive show.

After recovering an onside kick on the opening kickoff, Massey threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Azlin on the first play from scrimmage. It was the first of seven first-half touchdowns for PCA as it piled up a 52-0 lead at halftime.

Jung scored on an 11-yard run in the first quarter.

Massey added an 11-yard TD to Azlin in the second, along with a 3-yard toss to Gavin Pugh and a 5-yarder to Taylor Labarre. He also had a 42-yard touchdown to Ty Mack in the fourth quarter. Massey finished a perfect 8-of-8 passing for 163 yards.

Mack caught two passes for 76 yards, to go along with 65 rushing yards and a TD. The Eagles had 261 rushing yards as a team.

“We just kept them guessing. I think we scored on every drive,” Massey said. “When they thought run was coming, we threw it. When they thought a throw was coming we ran. With our backs and our skill players, if our line can give us enough time we’re deadly.”

PCA has scored 52 points in the first half of both of its games so far. The only possession it did not score on against Delta was the last, when Massey kneeled twice to run out the clock.

“The only person that’s stopping us is us right now. But it doesn’t look like that right now because we’re rolling. I’m loving it,” Jung said.

Up next for the Eagles is a road trip to Prentiss Christian that Jung and Massey both said will have some extra meaning. Not only is it a quality test against a team that reached the second round of the MAIS Class 2A playoffs last season, it’s a chance for payback against one that beat the Eagles 42-6 on their home field.

The way the Eagles are playing right now, Jung said he doesn’t expect a similar result this time.

“We are on a roll. Practice is lit. We’re listening to music, we’re getting hyped, no one is goofing off and we’re locked in — especially for next week. Next week is very, very personal for all of us,” Jung said. “They put it on us last year and we’re trying to return the favor.”

