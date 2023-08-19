Warren Central wins two JV volleyball matches Published 8:39 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

Warren Central’s junior varsity volleyball played a tri-match and won twice on Saturday.

The Lady Vikes defeated Franklin County 2-0 (25-8, 25-10) as Arionna Jenkins had nine kills and Madison Pant had seven. Kylie Hearn contributed 20 assists.

In their second match, the Lady Vikes beat Riverside 2-0 (25-20, 25-4). Pant had two key blocks to help close out the first game, and then had three kills in the second. Kennedi Zellous added three kills and Ka’ryn Henderson two.

In game two, Kylie Hearn served 16 consecutive points and had six aces during the run. The Lady Vikes had 10 aces total in the game.