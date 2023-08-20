Heat concerns cause major schedule change for Red Carpet Bowl Published 5:22 pm Sunday, August 20, 2023

Some of the hottest temperatures Vicksburg has ever seen have caused a major schedule change for the Red Carpet Bowl.

Because of concerns about excessive heat on Friday, the annual doubleheader has been split into two single games at separate fields.

Warren Central will play Clinton at Viking Stadium, and Vicksburg High will face Holmes County Central at Memorial Stadium. Both games will start at 7 p.m., rather than the originally scheduled 5:30 and 8 p.m. kickoffs.

Vicksburg Warren School District athletics director James Lewis said it was a mutual decision between the district, the Red Carpet Bowl committee, and the coaches of all of the teams.

Lewis also said the decision factored in the safety not only of players, but band members, cheerleaders and spectators who will be in attendance and enduring the same heat.

Friday’s forecast high in Vicksburg is 105 degrees. The hottest temperature ever recorded in the city is 106, which is also the forecast high for Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s all about the paramount concern for the health and safety of everyone. It was a lot of calls and questions, and we feel like this is what’s best for everybody involved,” Lewis said.

Because the game is no longer a doubleheader, ticketing is also affected.

Tickets will be good for one game or the other, but not both. All ticketing is done electronically through GoFan.co, and once a ticket is scanned at one stadium on Friday it will not be honored at the other. Tickets for the Vicksburg vs. Holmes game can be purchased at this link, and tickets for the Warren Central vs. Clinton game at this link.

Tickets will still cost $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.

Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored at either stadium.

RED CARPET BOWL

Friday, Aug. 25

7 p.m. – Holmes County Central at Vicksburg

7 p.m. – Clinton at Warren Central

• Tickets are available through GoFan.co and cost $10. Tickets will be honored at either game, but cannot be used for both.

• Tickets for the Vicksburg-Holmes game can be purchased here

• Tickets for the Warren Central-Clinton game can be purchased here

