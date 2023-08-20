OUTLOOK: Vicksburg Art Association has much planned for 2023-24 season Published 4:00 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

The Vicksburg Art Association is an integral part of the Vicksburg community. For six decades, it has not only provided artists opportunities to express themselves, but they have also offered classes and workshops where artists can continue to grow their talent.

For people who err more on the side of art appreciation, the VAA presents art exhibitions throughout the year geared for all ages.

The first art exhibition for the VAA’s 2023-2024 year is scheduled to run from Sept. 10 through 16 at the Constitution Firehouse Gallery, 1204 Main St. Viewing hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The show is entitled “VAA Treasures: Past, Present and Future” and works of art from deceased members who were pioneers in the organization will be on display, VAA membership chairman Jean Blue said.

The show will also include artwork from present artists who have been active in the VAA and artwork from “younger people who haven’t been doing this (participating in VAA shows) as long,” Blue said.

In conjunction with the art show, on Sept. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m., a reception and membership kickoff will be held at the Firehouse Gallery. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be offered.

“Some of the artists will also be at the show,” VAA program director Randy Jolly said.

Jolly added that deceased artists whose works will be represented in the show include Caroline Compton, Jane Campbell, Beth Pajerski, Andrew Bucci, Kennith Humphrey, Kathy Gergo, Jim Daughtry, Ann Biedenharn Jones, Hall Whitaker, William Tolliver, Hobbs Freeman and Mary Claire Sherwood.

Other events scheduled include workshops, the annual Christmas party, and the Annual VAA Mississippi Artist Exhibition.

Sept. 23

Face jug workshop with Ray, Constitution Firehouse Gallery

The workshop will run from 9 a.m. until noon on Sept. 23. There will be a one-hour break for lunch with the workshop resuming at 1 p.m. and running until 2. The cost is $25. All materials are included. Checks should be made to VAA and mailed to Vicksburg Art Association: Randy Jolly; P.O. Box 1251; Vicksburg, MS, 39180. The workshop is limited to 20 participants. Accommodations will be made to hold two groups: all adult and parent and child.

Oct. 7

Fused Glass Workshop with Pearl River Glass, 142 Millsaps Ave., Jackson

The workshop will run from 9 a.m. until noon on Oct. 7 and participants will create one slumped or flat glass piece. The cost is $75 and all materials are included. Space is limited to 20 and participants must be 18 years of age or older. Payments should be made by Sept. 23 and checks should be made to VAA and mailed to Vicksburg Art Association: Randy Jolly; P.O. Box 1251; Vicksburg, MS, 39180.

Oct. 14-18

42nd Annual VAA Mississippi Artists Exhibition, Constitution Firehouse Gallery

The exhibition is open to all artists 18 years of age and older who are VAA members and artists over 18 who are current residents of Mississippi. This is a competitive show with $500 awarded for Best in Show. The cost to enter is $15 for current VAA members. For non-members, the cost is a $20 VAA membership fee plus the $15 entry fee. Artists may enter a total of three pieces in the listed media categories: oil, watercolor, acrylic, three-dimensional, photography, fiber, mixed media, graphic/computer design and imagery, printmaking-fine craft and drawing.

For more information and the rules of the show, call 601-629-8240 or email james.biedenbach@gmail.com.

Gallery hours for viewing are:

Oct. 15 – 11 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 16, 17 and 18 – noon to 4 p.m.

Nov. 14

VAA meeting, meeting, Constitution Firehouse Gallery

The VAA will hold its November meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Program to be announced.

Dec. 2

VAA Christmas party, Constitution Firehouse Gallery

The VAA will hold its annual Christmas party beginning at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2. The party will include a silent auction with proceeds benefitting the Firehouse Gallery.

