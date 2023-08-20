Volunteer Of The Week: Julie Patton Johnson gives back to the community Published 8:00 am Sunday, August 20, 2023

Julie Patton Johnson has been selling real estate since 2003 and is a team leader and top producer with Keller Williams Real Estate in the Vicksburg Warren County community. Johnson gives back to her community in many ways throughout the year, but she loves “blessing” the students of Warren County with school supplies.

How did you get started collecting school supplies for area schools?

I wanted to go do something to improve my community. I reached out to a teacher for suggestions of a need in the school district.

How long have you been collecting school supplies for area schools?

This is my second year to collect school supplies.

What is your favorite memory from doing this form of volunteerism?

Last year while dropping off school supplies at Warrenton Elementary School, a child spoke to us. He was so excited to see the supplies coming in. He asked if he could have some supplies because he had started school with no supplies at all. It warmed our hearts that he was thrilled to see us there and that we could help him.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

I would suggest that they reach out to charities in the Vicksburg-Warren County area. There are always ways for them to find a way to give back to their community.

What are some tasks involved in your school supply drive?

I reached out to current and past clients in my database, plus I reached out to local businesses to ask for donations and participation. My team set up a post on July 22 at our Keller Williams Realty office to collect the supplies. We also received cash, checks and gift cards, so I purchased school supplies with those funds.

What have you learned from volunteering?

If I expect a change in my community, it has to start somewhere, so it might as well start with me.

How can someone else volunteer with you next year?

They can reach out to me on Facebook, text or email me if they want to participate next year.

