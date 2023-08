Annette Jones Published 3:45 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Annette Jones passed away on Aug. 19, in Edwards, at the age of 66.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark M.B. Church in Edwards.

Public visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 25, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Willis and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson.

Email newsletter signup