VWAA fall baseball

Registration is now open for the Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association fall baseball league at Sports Force Parks. The season will begin Nov. 7 and continue for five weeks until Dec. 15. No games will be played on Thanksgiving week.

The registration fee is $65 for teeball leagues and $85 for baseball leagues. The registration deadline is Sept. 8.

Player jerseys and hats are included with the registration fee, and all children who register will get a free kids meal from league sponsor Chick-fil-A. For more information, visit sfpvicksburg.com or call 601-429-6320.

Red Carpet Bowl tickets

Tickets for the 61st annual Red Carpet Bowl are now on sale through GoFan.co. Tickets cost $10 in advance, or $15 at the gate, and are good for both games of the football doubleheader. Tickets must be purchased online through GoFan.co.

The Red Carpet Bowl is Aug. 25 at Vicksburg High School’s Memorial Stadium. Warren Central will play Clinton in the first game, at 5:30 p.m., and the Vicksburg High will play Holmes County Central at 8 p.m.

Camp Tanglewood Scramble

The Camp Tanglewood 4-Man Scramble golf tournament is scheduled for Sept. 1 at Clear Creek Golf Course. The event is a fundraiser for the organization’s special needs super hunt.

The entry fee is $400 per team and includes green fees, carts and lunch. There will be tee times beginning at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

There are cash prizes for the winning teams, with a first-place payout of $1,600 based on a full field of 36 teams. There will be other prizes for the longest drive and closes to the hole, as well as a 50-50 raffle and other raffles.

To register or for more information, contact Jay Hodges at 601-618-9222; or Adam Logue at 601-218-1592 or Adam.Logue601@gmail.com.

Greenies Golf Tournament

The third annual Greenies Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. at Clear Creek Golf Course. The event honors Carr Central alumni, and this year’s featured honorees are Linda McHann, Buddy Baker, John Groy Jr., Jimmy Cathey Sr., Tom McKnight and Leon Jacobs.

The entry fee for the four-person scramble is $60 per person, payable in cash only on the day of the tournament. To register, contact John Nelson at 601-618-1762 or jnelson1964@att.net.

Exchange Club Scramble

The Exchange Club of Vicksburg will hold a golf tournament to benefit the Child and Parent Center on Sept. 14 at Clear Creek Golf Course. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m., the tournament 1t 12:30 p.m., and lunch will be served at noon. The entry fee is $400 per team, and sponsorship packages are also available. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams, along with closest to the pin and longest drive on select holes.

Call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395 for more information or to register; or call Exchange Club of Vicksburg executive director Avis Marie Phillips at 601-634-0557.

Michelob Ultra Golf Scramble

The Michelob Ultra Father’s Day Weekend Scramble has been rescheduled for Nov. 4 and 5 at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bovina.

The format for the tournament is a two-man scramble with a shotgun start in the first round; and four-ball with tee time starts in the second.

The entry fee is $140 for Clear Creek pass holders and $160 for non-pass holders, and is payable in cash only. The fee includes a practice round, mulligans, lunch both days, and drinks and snacks on the course. There will be prizes for closest to the pin and to the tournament winners.

The tournament is open to the first 60 teams to register. For more information or to register, call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395.

Commissioners Cup Golf

Clear Creek Golf Course will host the Commissioners Cup tournament on Nov. 3. The four-person scramble will begin at 1 p.m., and will have divisions for men, women, seniors (ages 50-69) and 70-and-above.

The entry fee is $100 per person. Corporate sponsorships are available for $500 or $100. All proceeds from the tournament go toward course improvements at Clear Creek. Call the Clear Creek clubhouse at 601-638-9395 to register.