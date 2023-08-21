James Richard ‘Jimmy’ Jones Sr. Published 9:02 am Monday, August 21, 2023

James Richard ‘Jimmy’ Jones Sr., 80, passed away on Friday, August 18.

He and his twin sister, Judy, were the youngest of four children born to Lafayette Monroe (LM) Jr., and Gladys Hopkins Jones. They were born on June 22, 1943, in Vicksburg, MS, and sadly Judy passed away as a toddler.

Jimmy grew up in Port Gibson and Vicksburg and graduated from Cooper High School in 1962.

In 1967, he married Ann Biedenharn and they had two children, Elizabeth (Liz) and Jim.

In his younger years, Jimmy worked in construction and clean-up projects, but his biggest loves were restaurants and cooking.

He owned The Red Duck Restaurant in Bovina and J. Richard’s Deli in Downtown Vicksburg and could often be found feeding and employing those in need. Later, he ran the cafeteria at Grand Gulf Nuclear Plant for many years. He was a favorite among his employees at each spot.

From 2000-2012, Jimmy and his family owned the tour boat company Mississippi River Tours.

Through the years, they took thousands of tourists and MS school children in Grades K-12 on historic tours and field trips down the Mississippi River on the “Sweet Olive.”

His family enjoyed gathering over his New Orleans BBQ Shrimp, muffalettas, Reuben’s, and po-boys.

At any meal, the family pets could be found at Jimmy’s feet getting their treats. He had a soft heart, quick wit, and could keep people laughing in any situation.

He always carried a magic trick in his pocket and was the favorite of the children at a party.

Jimmy will always be remembered for his big heart and his ability to liven up a room.

He is preceded in death by his devoted wife of 55 years, Ann Biedenharn Jones; his parents, Lafayette Monroe (LM), Jr., and Gladys Hopkins Jones; two sisters, Judy Jones and Brenda Jones Wright; and a brother, Lafayette Monroe “Jerry” Jones, III.

He is survived by his children, Liz Curtis and Jim Jones; a sister, Charlene Goodwin; three grandchildren, Ben Porter, Olivia Curtis and Tripp Curtis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members that loved him dearly.

Services will be Thursday, August 24 St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. 5930 Warriors Trail in Bovina with a 10 a.m. Graveside Service (short due to the weather and Jimmy’s disdain for long drawn-out events). A 10:45 a.m. to noon Visitation/Reception will be held inside for food and gathering.

Pallbearers will be Wally Hartel, Ben Porter, Andy Wright, Chris Libbey, Bruce Goodwin and Rusty Goodwin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 5930 Warriors Trail, Vicksburg, MS 39180, or online at stalbansbovina.org, or to your favorite animal charity.

Glenwood Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.