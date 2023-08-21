Lazerric “Scooter” Jackson Published 9:43 am Monday, August 21, 2023

Lazerric “Scooter” Jackson, of Clinton, died on Monday, August 14, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He was 20.

He was born on November 17, in Jackson, to Shonda Cook and Eric Jackson. He attended Forest Hill High School. Lazerric was employed by Kroger in Jackson.

A unique soul, Lazerric was very funny and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Bobbie Jean Cook.

He leaves to cherish his memories his parents; sister, Raven Watts; aunts, Pamella Cook of Indianapolis and Vonda Cook of Jackson; uncles, Kevin Cook (Carmen) of Indianapolis and Charles Ford of Stone Mountain, GA; and a host of cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Jackson Memorial Funeral Service will be in charge of the services.