Mark Rawls Hawkins Published 9:03 am Monday, August 21, 2023

Mark Rawls Hawkins of Vicksburg, Mississippi passed away at the age of 66 on the 18th day of August 2023 at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

Mark was born in Tyler, Texas on January 5, 1957, and moved to Vicksburg, Mississippi at the age of 7. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Peggy Hawkins and his brother Paul Hawkins.

He is survived by Rita, his wife of 27 years, a son Chris McDonald (Delilah) of Tallulah, Louisiana and granddaughters Jordan McDonald and Macy McDonald of Tallulah, Louisiana.

He is also survived by two brothers David Hawkins (Elaine) of Vicksburg, Mississippi and Steve Hawkins of Tyler, Texas.

Mark graduated from Warren Central High School and attended Hinds Junior College where he was on the golf team.

Mark was a devoted LSU fan and loved the game of golf. He also loved and adored his cat, Felix.

Mark worked in the automobile industry for over 45 years and was a Used Car Manager at George Carr GMC at the time of his death.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Duff Green Mansion from 5 to 7 p.m.