Warren County included in Governor’s partial statewide burn ban Published 9:57 am Monday, August 21, 2023

In consultation with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Governor Tate Reeves on Friday signed a proclamation initiating a partial statewide burn ban, effective immediately.

The following 40 counties will be under the burn ban, which will remain in place until further notice: Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Issaquena, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jefferson, Jones, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Newton, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Walthall, Warren, Wayne, Wilkinson and Yazoo.

The partial state-level burn ban is effective immediately and will have no exemptions.

The burn ban was implemented due to increased wildfire occurrences, high drought index, dry vegetation and the forecasted weather patterns statewide over the next ten days.

Under a partial statewide burn ban, outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited in the specified counties.

Persons caught violating a burn ban can be fined and held responsible for any damages caused by a fire.

Due to drought conditions, the MFC is discouraging any unnecessary outdoor burning, even in parts of the state that are not under the burn ban. Gas, propane, and charcoal grills are safe to use when using safe handling precautions.

Call 911 or contact MFC’s Central Dispatch at 833-MFC-FIRE to report a wildfire.

To learn more about wildfire prevention, visit mfc.ms.gov, or like and follow @MSForestryComm on Facebook and Twitter.