Mississippi River Commission cancels remaining low-water tours Published 11:12 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The remainder of the Mississippi River Commission (MRC) public hearings have been canceled, MRC announced in a Facebook post.

“This decision is in the best public health interests of the crew and our partners,” a statement read.

In addition to Wednesday’s inspection trip in Vicksburg, which would have been the first for Brig. Gen. Kimberly A. Peeples, Mississippi River Commission president-designee and the newest commanding general of the Mississippi River Division, the Tunica and Morgan City, La. tours were also canceled.

Public testimony can still be received by the commission until Sept 1. Individual districts will solicit testimony to be filed for the record from stakeholders with an opening date for submission of Aug. 22 and closing on Sept. 1.

Please email signed copies of your statement to cemvd-ex@usace.army.mil or mail printed signed copies to:

Mississippi River Commission

ATTN: Edie Whittington

P.O. Box 80

Vicksburg, MS 39181-0080

