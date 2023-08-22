Pauline Street Eustis Published 11:05 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Pauline Street Eustis, 105, peacefully transitioned from this earthly life to her eternal heavenly reward on August 20.

She had been a resident of Christwood Retirement Community in Covington.

Born in Vicksburg on July 16, 1918, and married in 1940, she moved to Metairie in 1950 as the fledgling Eustis Engineering Company was growing.

Preceded in death by her parents George McQueen Street, MD and Lois Embree Street; husband of 60 years Joseph Bres Eustis, daughter Marilyn McQueen Eustis and sister Lois Street Ferris.

She is survived by children Joseph Bres Eustis, Jr (Ann), Lois Embree Burvant (Ed), George Street Eustis (Janie), and John Randolph Eustis (Lizby). Pauline (Polly) had 13 grandchildren: Elizabeth Jacobs, Melissa Stoen, Ryan Eustis, Holly Clesi, Trey Burvant, Renee Burvant (Mother Agnes Maria, F.J.), Bres Burvant, Joel Burvant, Patrick Eustis, Courtney Leblanc, Polly Burrall, John Charles Eustis and Peyton Eustis.

She had 29 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved Vicksburg niece and nephews Kim Ferris, Minor Ferris and Mac Ferris.

She was loved and well cared for by the Assisted Living staff at Christwood since 2014.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 28, at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to Catholic Charities or by having Masses said in her honor.