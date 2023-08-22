Softball Roundup: Lady Flashes club ACCS; PCA’s roll slowed by River Oaks Published 9:40 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

St. Aloysius’ softball team checked a few more boxes off its to-do list on Monday.

Ruthie Britton and Madison Spencer drove in three runs apiece, and Kyleigh Cooper pitched a two-hit shutout as the Lady Flashes beat Adams County Christian School 9-0.

St. Al (10-2) surpassed last year’s win total in its first game against former coach Savannah Buck, who is now at ACCS. It also won its MAIS District 4-5A opener with another dominant performance. This was St. Al’s fourth shutout, and the ninth time in 12 games it has scored at least nine runs.

Email newsletter signup

Cooper struck out 11 batters and walked one in a complete game. She now has 68 strikeouts and only five walks in 50 innings this season.

Cooper also was 2-for-3 at the plate to help a solid offensive day for the Lady Flashes. St. Al scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead for good, and six in the bottom of the fifth to blow it open.

Britton drove in two runs on a groundout in the third inning and another with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. Spencer followed Britton’s walk with an RBI triple, and then Lili Perniciaro hit an RBI double and scored on a wild pitch.

St. Al will go on the road for another rivalry game Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., when it heads to Natchez to play Cathedral.

River Oaks 20, Porter’s Chapel 4

River Oaks stopped Porter’s Chapel Academy’s momentum in its tracks.

The Mustangs scored 10 runs in the third inning, eight in the fourth, and blistered PCA on Monday. PCA (5-11) had won five of its previous six games — including one against River Oaks last week — but couldn’t keep it going.

Maggie Rhodes was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored for River Oaks, while Anna Grace Spann was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Marley Bufkin and Sophie Masterson had two RBIs apiece for Porter’s Chapel. Bufkin hit a two-run home run in the first inning and scored two runs.

PCA will play at home on Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m. vs. Prairie View Academy. The game will be played at Sports Force Parks.