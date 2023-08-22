St. Al soccer shuts out Copiah Academy Published 9:36 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

St. Aloysius’ soccer team posted another shutout and another district win on Monday.

Grace Windham scored two goals and Sarah Smith made three saves in goal to lead the Lady Flashes past Copiah Academy, 4-0.

Windham scored once in each half, including a penalty kick in the second half. Anna Kate McKnight and Taryn Lusby also had one goal apiece.

St. Al (4-6, 2-0 MAIS DIvision II Central) won its second district game in a row after not winning any last season. It will be back in action on Aug. 28, with a road game at East Rankin Academy at 3:30 p.m.