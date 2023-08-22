Thursday could be Vicksburg’s hottest day ever Published 10:34 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

August is still on track to be the hottest month recorded in Vicksburg, with the possibility of record-breaking temperatures on Thursday.

The record high temperature for Vicksburg, since the National Weather Service began tracking data for the city in 1948, is 106 degrees on Aug. 31, 2000. Thursday’s high is forecast to be 107 degrees.

Email newsletter signup

The average high temperature for August 2023 is 100.4. The average overall temperature is 87.6 degrees, a record for the area. Prior to this week, the record average temperature for August was 85.4 in 2011.

Of the 10 hottest days ever in Vicksburg, as of Tuesday, six of the top 10 have been this month, with three 104-degree days and three 105-degree days. Three of the other days in the top 10 were during a heat wave in 2000. It is anticipated that August 2023 will eclipse previous records for the 10 hottest days recorded in Vicksburg.

With heat indexes topping 120 degrees, the National Weather Service advises residents to take precautions when venturing outside.

“Heat stroke and other heat illness will be a significant concern with prolonged outdoor activity,” the NWS said in a statement. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”