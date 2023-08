Vicksburg Student makes Dean’s List for the spring semester at Seton Hall University Published 9:59 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Vicksburg resident Moyin Sekoni made the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Seton Hall University.

Sekoni is a student at the College of Human Development, Culture and Media.

Students that make the Dean’s List have completed a minimum of 12 undergraduate credits, distinguished by a 3.4 or higher GPA.

Email newsletter signup