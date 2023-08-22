Warren County Chancery Clerk: 420 properties remain on delinquent tax list Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

As of Tuesday, seven days remain for owners of properties with delinquent 2020 taxes to pay what they owe or risk their properties going to the county’s land sale.

In July, the Chancery Clerk’s office collected $291,054.94 as part of its land redemption settlement report, and all of that has been properly settled, clerk Donna Hardy said Monday.

However, 420 properties still need to be redeemed, and Hardy said the county is in the “final leg.”

Email newsletter signup

“The clerk’s office continues to call every day to locate people and I know we can probably account for a couple hundred of those that claim they’re coming in, but just be aware of that, because this is one of those confusing years,” Hardy said.

What is confusing about this year’s sale is, it begins on Monday, but property owners have until Aug. 30 to pay what they owe. Hardy said the Aug. 30 date was chosen because it is the exact same date as the properties went for sale two years prior.

It isn’t helping, Hardy said, that misinformation is circulating regarding the land sale.

“I still encourage everyone to go look at (our website), and don’t call anyone but us,” she said. “There’s some misinformation out there circulating, people even getting notices on their doors. That’s not us; we’re not doing that.

“Any confusion, tell them to call the Clerk’s office; it won’t take us two minutes to look them up, see what they owe, and get them on the right path.”