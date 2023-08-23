Bertha Kate Jones Published 11:49 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Services for Ms. Bertha Kate Jones will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 26, at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol with burial in the Damascus Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

Passing peacefully in her sleep, Kate Jones met her Lord in the early hours of August 17. At the age of 91, she dealt with dementia but still knew her children and best friend and still called on the Lord.

Kate was always a busy woman, keeping house, gardening, sewing, cooking and helping those in need. Visitors would often stop by knowing they would be greeted with coffee, good food and an open Bible, ready for discussion and study.

A woman with a true servant’s heart, Kate was best known as a fine Christian lady.

She taught Sunday School for over 50 years and served as VBS director for many of those. Her worn Bibles attested to the fact that she spent many hours in study and was a dedicated prayer warrior.

As a devoted wife, Kate took care of her husband, Roy, until his passing in 2007 after 56 years of marriage.

Kate was born to Arthur and Dosia Dean Monk on September 23, 1931. They and her brother Buddy and sister, Nola Dean, preceded her in death.

Left behind are her children Leta Edwards, Felicia Jacobson (Ron), Tonya Slaton (Terry) and Bill Jones (Veronica). Grandchildren were Jesse Jacobson, Brad Edwards, Kristi Edwards, Jana Jacobson, Thomas Ryan Jones, Andrew Jones, Dany Suantek, Tiffany Willis, and Nick Andrews.

Kate had nine great-grandchildren. Also, left behind is Doris Dew, Kate’s steadfast friend whom she cherished like a sister.

Pallbearers will be Ron Jacobson, Terry Slaton, Jesse Jacobson, Bradley Edwards, Thomas Jones and Andrew Jones.

Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Dew, Michael Miles, Daniel Ogletree and Al Easom.

Kate’s wishes were that any donations made in her memory would be to help those in need. Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol is in charge of the arrangements.