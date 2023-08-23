Lady Vikes volleyball tops Terry, remains undefeated Published 8:26 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Warren Central’s volleyball team kept on the gas during its early-season road swing.

Ellie Henderson had 10 kills and served five aces, and the Lady Vikes had 19 aces as a team as they beat Terry 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-14) on Tuesday. It was their third consecutive road win, and fifth in a row overall.

Melissa Herrle added five kills, 11 assists and two aces. Calise Henyard had six kills on seven attacks, to go along with four aces. Warren Central (5-0) had 26 kills out of the 75 points it scored in the match.

Email newsletter signup

Warren Central’s junior varsity also won 2-0 (25-18, 30-28). Arionna Jenkins had six kills and Evella Fairley had three aces.

Warren Central will return to Vicksburg for its next game, but will still be on the road, when it plays St. Aloysius on Thursday. The junior varsity plays at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6.