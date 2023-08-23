Vicksburg District marks 150th anniversary with celebration
Published 4:59 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Banners announcing the Vicksburg District's 150th anniversary greet visitors as they enter Division Headquarters.
John Surratt|The Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. discuses the city's relationship with the District.
Vicksburg District commander Col. Christopher Klein, talks with Sam Andrews, who represented Gov. Tate Reeeves at the District's anniversary program.
Pat Hemphill, deputy district engineer for the Vicksburg District, talks with Ward 2 Alderman Alex Monsour.
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, right, discusses the Yazoo pumps project with District deputy commander Lt. Col. Russell Streif, left, and District commander Col. Christopher Klein.
Employees at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District joined local officials, residents and Division retirees to celebrate the Vicksburg District’s 150th anniversary at its headquarters on Halls Ferry Road.
The event featured comments by Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and District commander Col. Christopher Klein and video presentations on the District’s history and the experiences of retired employees.
