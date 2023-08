Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy football player Thomas Azlin caught two touchdown passes, and had six tackles and a fumble recovery in a 58-8 win vs. Delta Academy on Aug. 18.

Porter’s Chapel will play at Prentiss Christian on Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on radio on 104.5 FM.

