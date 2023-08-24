Historic heat wave continues into the weekend for Vicksburg, Warren County Published 4:48 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

A historic heat wave will continue through the weekend for Vicksburg and Warren County.

A dome of hot air still sits over the area, bringing with it high temperatures approaching or exceeding all-time record highs over portions of central and south Mississippi and northeast Louisiana. In addition, peak heat index readings of 110 to 120 degrees are expected across the entire area.

Heat-related illnesses, including an increasing risk for heat stroke, will be increasingly likely to imminent with prolonged outdoor activity.

Ways to protect oneself during this extreme heat are to: Drink plenty of water or electrolyte-laden drinks; stay inside an air-conditioned place; keep houses cool; dress in lighter clothes (color and texture); wear sunscreen and limit time outside; avoid strenuous activities while outside’ eat lighter meals; check on elderly family and friends and most of all never leave a child, pet or elderly person in a car alone with no air conditioner.

People with outdoor pets are urged to keep them inside if possible and make sure they have access to clean water that is kept in a shaded place.

People are not the only beings susceptible to heat-related illnesses, as animals are just as susceptible to heat. If you suspect you or your pet may have a heat-related illness please get to a doctor or ER or a Veterinarian as soon as possible.

Recognizing the signs of heat-related illness can be the difference between life and death. The signs of heat-related illness are cramping in the stomach, arms and legs, heavy sweating, paleness, weakness, dizziness, vomiting, internal body temperature of 103, rapid, strong pulse, red skin and confusion.

It is imperative to act quickly if you or your pet have any of these symptoms because heat-related illness can be deadly. Frequent cooling and hydration breaks are recommended when working outdoors.

As hot as the temperatures are, there is relief on the way according to the extended forecast. Highs in the low 90s and lows back in the 60s are forecast for next week.