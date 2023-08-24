Mack Henry Doyle Jr. Published 11:43 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

Mack H. Doyle Jr., a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Monday, August 14, in the Vicksburg Convalescent Home following a lengthy illness. He was 71.

He is survived by three brothers, Anthony Doyle and Frederick Doyle of Marietta, GA and Patrick Doyle of San Antonio, TX. Three sisters, Sandra Doyle Braxton of San Pablo, TX, Phyllis Doyle Black of Marietta, GA and Pamela Doyle Flagg of Vicksburg, MS. Two aunts, Effie Claxton of Huntsville and Kay Francis Doyle of Vicksburg, Ms. He is survived by the Cartwright, Doyle, Wells, Brown, Flagg and the Vicksburg Convalescent Home family.

Services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home with the Rev. Phillip Burks officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.