Warren County Land Records: for Aug. 14 to Aug. 21 Published 2:10 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Aug. 14 to Aug. 21.

Warranty Deeds:

*Ralph Abraham Jr. to Wayne V. Walker Lot 1 & 2 Eagle Lake Fishing Club and Part of Lots 11, 111 Belle Isle on The Lake.

*Julie Ann Speights and Margarate Ann Abney Brewer to Tanisha Burks, Section 7, Township 15 Thel North, Range 4 East.

*Cori Keyes Clay to Andy B. Elqadi, Lot 358 Oak Park #7.

*Daniel J. Marble and Bobbye Bond Marble to Savannah L. Cupit, Lot 3, Bellaire #4 Revised Survey.

*William Dietrich and Elizabeth Dietrich to Edward James Wendell and Emma Rosita Wendell, Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Joel Carey Grantham and Clara J. Grantham to Hardeep Singh, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Jenna Lowery Van Norman to Charles K. Hunter and Sandra K. May, Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*James Edward Jones to Sherry Promise, Part of Lot 20 Floyd & Evans.

*Bradley D. Lyons to James E. Mullen Jr. and Amanda L. Mullen, Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Wynwood IV, LLC to Motorcats LLC, Lots 15,16 & 17 Castle Hill.

*James Whiting and Sandra Whiting to Robert S. Murphree, Part of Lot 9, Miller and Collier.

*Mark David Murphy to Wayne V. Walker, Part of Lot 12, Belle Isle On The Lake.

*Jason D. Young to Alicia H. Turner, Lot 85, Lake Forest #1.

*Thelma J. Winston to Charles J. Winston Jr., Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust:

*Tanisha Burks to Mississippi Home Corporation, Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Tanisha Burks to Cadence Bank, Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Savannah L. Cupit to Trust National Bank, Lot 3, Bellaire #4 Revised Survey.

*Savannah L. Cupit to Mississippi Home Corporation, Lot 3, Bellaire #4 Revised Survey.

*Ernest L. Williams Jr. and Cynthia Diane Williams to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Part of Lots 2 & 3, Gibson Estates Subdivision. (Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 4 East).

*Jonathan P. Fulgham and Lanore A. Fulgham to Rivershills Bank, Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East (Part of SE/4).

*John Hicks to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 48, Warrenton Heights.

*Temika L. Tucker to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 78, Marion Park #4 Block A.

*Charles K. Hunter and Sandra K. May to Jenna Lowery Van Norman, Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Angela L. Reed to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lot 63 and Part of Lot 62, Warrenton Heights.

*Haley Marie Mims and Judson Parker Mims to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 5 East.

*Motorcats LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Lots 15, 16 & 17, Castle Hill.

*Alicia H. Turner to Riverhills Bank, Lot 85, Lake Forest #1.

*Hardeep Singh and Surinder Uppal to Avinder Uppal, Parcel of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Doyle T. Turner and Edna Y. Turner to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Emma Rosita Wendell and Edward James Wendell to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Marriage Licenses:

*Vernon Conrad Sampson, 32, of Vicksburg to Jefferica Sha’Trise Hunt, 29, of Vicksburg.

*Jonathan Fischer Ivey, 23, of Vicksburg to Angelynn Grace McAllister, 20, of Vicksburg.

*John Kevin Byram, 52, of Vicksburg to Balinda Lee Whitehead, 54, of Vicksburg.

*Marquell Rashaud Pere Maniel, 21, of Vista, CA, to Destiny Skylar Taylor, 22, of Vicksburg.