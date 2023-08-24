Warren County Land Records: for Aug. 14 to Aug. 21

Published 2:10 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period of Aug. 14 to Aug. 21.

Warranty Deeds:
*Ralph Abraham Jr. to Wayne V. Walker Lot 1 & 2 Eagle Lake Fishing Club and Part of Lots 11, 111 Belle Isle on The Lake.
*Julie Ann Speights and Margarate Ann Abney Brewer to Tanisha Burks, Section 7, Township 15 Thel North, Range 4 East.
*Cori Keyes Clay to Andy B. Elqadi, Lot 358 Oak Park #7.
*Daniel J. Marble and Bobbye Bond Marble to Savannah L. Cupit, Lot 3, Bellaire #4 Revised Survey.
*William Dietrich and Elizabeth Dietrich to Edward James Wendell and Emma Rosita Wendell, Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Joel Carey Grantham and Clara J. Grantham to Hardeep Singh, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Jenna Lowery Van Norman to Charles K. Hunter and Sandra K. May, Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
*James Edward Jones to Sherry Promise, Part of Lot 20 Floyd & Evans.
*Bradley D. Lyons to James E. Mullen Jr. and Amanda L. Mullen, Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.
*Wynwood IV, LLC to Motorcats LLC, Lots 15,16 & 17 Castle Hill.
*James Whiting and Sandra Whiting to Robert S. Murphree, Part of Lot 9, Miller and Collier.
*Mark David Murphy to Wayne V. Walker, Part of Lot 12, Belle Isle On The Lake.
*Jason D. Young to Alicia H. Turner, Lot 85, Lake Forest #1.
*Thelma J. Winston to Charles J. Winston Jr., Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust:
*Tanisha Burks to Mississippi Home Corporation, Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Tanisha Burks to Cadence Bank, Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.
*Savannah L. Cupit to Trust National Bank, Lot 3, Bellaire #4 Revised Survey.
*Savannah L. Cupit to Mississippi Home Corporation, Lot 3, Bellaire #4 Revised Survey.
*Ernest L. Williams Jr. and Cynthia Diane Williams to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Part of Lots 2 & 3, Gibson Estates Subdivision. (Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 4 East).
*Jonathan P. Fulgham and Lanore A. Fulgham to Rivershills Bank, Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East (Part of SE/4).
*John Hicks to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 48, Warrenton Heights.
*Temika L. Tucker to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 78, Marion Park #4 Block A.
*Charles K. Hunter and Sandra K. May to Jenna Lowery Van Norman, Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.
*Angela L. Reed to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Lot 63 and Part of Lot 62, Warrenton Heights.
*Haley Marie Mims and Judson Parker Mims to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 5 East.
*Motorcats LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Lots 15, 16 & 17, Castle Hill.
*Alicia H. Turner to Riverhills Bank, Lot 85, Lake Forest #1.
*Hardeep Singh and Surinder Uppal to Avinder Uppal, Parcel of Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.
*Doyle T. Turner and Edna Y. Turner to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.
*Emma Rosita Wendell and Edward James Wendell to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Marriage Licenses:
*Vernon Conrad Sampson, 32, of Vicksburg to Jefferica Sha’Trise Hunt, 29, of Vicksburg.
*Jonathan Fischer Ivey, 23, of Vicksburg to Angelynn Grace McAllister, 20, of Vicksburg.
*John Kevin Byram, 52, of Vicksburg to Balinda Lee Whitehead, 54, of Vicksburg.
*Marquell Rashaud Pere Maniel, 21, of Vista, CA, to Destiny Skylar Taylor, 22, of Vicksburg.

