Don Earl Wilkerson Published 11:50 am Friday, August 25, 2023

Don Earl Wilkerson born March 29, 1954, in Vicksburg, to Mr. and Mrs. Selvin and Unzell Wilkerson. He died of cancer on July 1, at his home in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Friends and family will celebrate Don’s life and legacy with a Balloon Release Memorial Service on Saturday, September 2 at 9 a.m. at Mission 66 and Indiana Avenue Park in Vicksburg.

